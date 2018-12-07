What kind of day will you have today? Read our horoscope...

Daily Horoscope For Friday, December 7, 2018

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

Be prepared to go more than halfway when dealing with others today, because the Moon is directly opposite your sign. It just takes a little patience and compromise.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

It will please you if you can get better organized at home and at work today. Set aside 15 minutes to do something that helps you feel like you are more on top of your scene.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

This is a playful, feel-good day. Enjoy social diversions, romantic flirtations, sports and playful times with children.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Conversations with a parent or a female relative could be significant today. You’ll also enjoy down-home time by yourself if you can squeeze it in. (You need to rest.)

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Short trips, conversations with others, reading and writing, plus doing errands will keep you on the run today. Life has an exciting edge!

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your focus on cash flow, earnings and possessions could benefit you today. Figure out exactly what you own and what you owe, because infor-mation is empowering.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Because the Moon is in your sign today, you might feel a bit more emotional than usual. However, this also brings you a little bit of extra good luck. Yay!

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You’ll be pleased to work alone or behind the scenes today, because you feel a strong need for privacy. In fact, you might stumble on a few secrets!

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

A conversation with a female in a group setting might affect how you view your future goals. This person might inspire you or, conversely, discourage you from going in a certain direction.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Bosses, parents and VIPs notice you today. In fact, it’s likely that they will learn something personal about you. Not to worry — you’re looking good.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Do something different today. Go someplace you’ve never been before. Give yourself a chance to satisfy your desire for adventure and learning.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Discussions with others could reveal that your values might not reflect the values of someone else. This is not uncommon. It simply means you have to learn to work out a compromise. Perhaps you can make this a win-win situation.