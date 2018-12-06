What kind of day will you have today? Read our horoscope...

Daily Horoscope For Thursday, December 6, 2018

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

This is an excellent day to schmooze. Discussions with partners and close friends will be constructive and upbeat. Those in sales and marketing will do well.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Work-related travel is a strong possibility today. Your positive attitude with co-workers could lead to greater earnings for you.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

This is a fun, romantic, flirtatious day! Enjoy sports events, parties, casual get-togethers with others as well as playful activities with children.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

You’ll enjoy a quiet day at home if you can swing it. Family memories and the desire to be on your own will make you appreciate whatever solitude you can find.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Today’s busy pace helps you run errands, talk to siblings and relatives, and touch base with members of groups. You’re trying to do it all, and you probably will!

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is an excellent day for business and commerce. Focus on ways to expand your earnings or enlarge whatever you do. Be open to dealings with foreign investments and other countries.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You feel warm and friendly toward everyone today, which is why they feel warm toward you. It’s your positive attitude that attracts people to you. Enjoy your day!

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You’ll feel rewarded if you can help those in need or lend your efforts to a charitable organization. You want to make a difference in the world today.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

A conversation with a female in a group setting will be uplifting to you. It could lead to future travel plans or ways to expand your world in some fashion.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Some aspect of your private life might be made public suddenly today. Nevertheless, it’s a good thing, because you appear to be the person with all the answers.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your sense of adventure is strong today. Travel anywhere, if you can, because you want to push the boundaries of your everyday existence. Discussions about politics and religion will appeal.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Others are generous to you today, so keep your pockets open. In turn, you might be generous to someone else as well. It’s always a two-way street.