Daily Horoscope For Wednesday, December 5, 2018

What kind of day will you have today? Read our horoscope...



ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

Your idealism is aroused now, which is why you seek out people you admire. You also enjoy reading or learning inspirational things because you want to grow in wisdom.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

When it comes to moneymaking ideas today, the sky is the limit. However, make sure your ideas are realistic (even if you’re spending money), because your thoughts might be too pie-in-the-sky.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

You feel inspired now to be the best you can possibly be. You sense that the opportunities to do so are at hand and the rest is up to you. You’re right – it is up to you.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Your awareness that your own happiness is involved with helping others is growing. Furthermore, you see that a lot of your limitations are self-imposed!

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

You feel inspired because you know that you have a chance to help others or enlighten them in some way. Use your knowledge to teach them in any way you can.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Others respect you today. In particular, those in power might ask you to take on increased responsibilities, in which you can influence things for the better.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

If you can learn more about philosophy, religion or other belief systems, you will feel inspired today. If you’re lucky, you might meet a person who is a valuable teacher.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Others are generous to you now, and it is occurring to you that what goes around comes around. Perhaps your own generosity in the past is what is bringing you this good fortune now?

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You want your closest relationships to be meaningful. Just make sure your demands are realistic, because, after all, we are all frail mortals.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your hopes to create something better at work might come to fruition now. In a way, it’s simply your hard work paying off, isn’t it?

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your creativity can soar today! Enjoy artistic work, playful activities with children, the entertainment world and, of course, romance.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

You have an opportunity to make wonderful changes at home or even in your family now. Do whatever you can, and remember that motivation is everything.