Kareena, Saif throw pre-birthday party for son

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan threw a pre-birthday party for son Taimur.
Among the guests were Kainaat Singha, Laksshya Kapoor and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Randhir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor and Amrita Arora were also spotted.
Bollywood’s most adored celebrity kid, Taimur Ali Khan will be turning two on December 20.
