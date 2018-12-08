Mika Singh released from custody in UAE

Famed Indian singer Mika Singh was released from UAE lockup on Thursday night after getting detained earlier over sexual harassment allegations.



According to a report by Khaleej Times, citing Indian Ambassador to UAE, Navdeep Singh Suri, the 41-year-old singer was released at 11:30pm on Thursday night.

Another embassy source was cited as saying that the singer after getting released from Abu Dhabi was scheduled to present himself before the court on Friday at 4pm.

The singer had landed in hot waters after he was accused of sending indecent pictures to a Brazilian teenage model, promising her a role in a Bollywood film.

Singh’s last public appearance had been at the Masala Awards held at Fort Island, Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai and was supposed to fly back to his home country on Thursday subsequent to his performance at a private party in Dubai.