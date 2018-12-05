International magazine removes hateful article on Priyanka, apologizes

An International magazine, The Cut published a bitter article about Priyanka’s marriage to Nick Jonas which it had to remove upon being heavily criticized by celebrities and fans along with an apology on their website.

The magazine’s article called the Indian actress “global scam artist”. It read, “Priyanka: She is a modern-day scam artist, in my opinion. That’s right: Nicholas Jonas married into a fraudulent relationship against his will this past Saturday, December the 1st, and I’ll tell you why I think so.”

Soon after the article was published it received heavy criticism and was called distasteful, racist and sexist by celebrities and fans.

The magazine took it down after much criticism following an apology on their website which read, “Upon further editorial review, we found this story did not meet our standards. We’ve removed it and apologize.”

Many celebrities and fans expressed their disgust for the controversial article. Priyanka’s new family members Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner also criticized the article.

Sophie took to Twitter and wrote, “This is wildly inappropriate and totally disgusting. Very disappointed that The Cut would give anyone a platform to spew such bullsh*t.”

Joe Jonas posted on Twitter, “This is disgusting. @TheCut should be ashamed to have someone write such evil words. What Nick & Pri have is Beautiful Love. Thank u, Next.”

Fellow actress Sonam Kapoor wrote, “For a publication that ‘shows women what they are made of’, TheCut has a lot to answer for. The article on Priyanka was sexist, racist and disgusting. Also it’s written by a woman which is so sad. It reeks of envy and bitterness. Mariah, shame on you,”







