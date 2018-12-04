First look into Priyanka and Nick's wedding ceremonies

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra shared the first photos from her Christian and Hindu weddings with American singer Nick Jonas.



Priyanka and Nick tied the knot on Saturday and Sunday in a Christian and Traditional Hindu wedding respectively at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

The 36 years old actress posted two pictures one of Christian wedding and one from Hindu wedding captioning both of them with, “And forever starts now…”

The couple wore Ralph Lauren for their Christian wedding and Sabyasachi for their Hindu wedding ceremony.

The newlywed couple opens up about their marriage in a recent interview with People Magazine also starred on its cover story.

“It was all tears. All tears. I could not hold it in. I think I was nervous and scared. But as soon as the curtains opened, and I saw his face it was just like everything settled and I knew I was making the best decision of my life.” said the Quantico star.

Jonas added, “the emotions were running high during the ceremonies, I think especially during the Western wedding for me. You know you think your whole life about that moment. Honestly, I could not have imagined it would be as perfect as it was. It was highly emotional.”



Chopra further said, ““I love that our wedding was a religious mash-up. We took beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and personalized them in a way that made sense for us. It’s been incredible to find the commonalities between our beliefs and figuring out how to blend them in a respectful and meaningful way.”

The two are now expected to host a reception in Delhi and then another in Mumbai.

