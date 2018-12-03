'Fearless and Fabulous' Deepika graces December issue of GQ India

2018 has turned out to be an amazingly eventful year for Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone. After tying the knot with long time beau Ranveer Singh, the highly talented and gorgeous actress has been featured in December issue of GQ India.

Ending this year on a high, the ‘Padmaavat’ starlet has graced the cover of the famed magazine channelling her inner glamour in a bold outlook, called the ‘Fearless and Fabulous.’

On Monday, the news was made public by GQ India via Instagram:

“We saved the best for last! For the final cover of our 10th Anniversary Year, presenting the Fearless, Fabulous Deepika Padukone!”

The 33-year-old actress sharing the image of the cover on her account said:



‘Fearless & Fabulous’ – Thank You @gqindia #GQIndia #GQ10 #December2018



GQ India magazine is commemorating its 10 years of publication this year. For the last issue, it roped in the ever-glorious Deepika Padukone who has rocked a look in which she is rarely seen.



The usually poised, elegant lady can be seen wearing a purple top with a plunging neckline, coupled with leather pants.

The actress looks edgy and uber as she completes the entire look with a headband that gets the fearless and fabulous theme cracking.

Deepika recently tied the knot with actor Ranveer Singh, with whom she was in a relation for six years.

The couple got married in traditional Sindhi and Konkani ceremonies on November 14 and 15 in Lake Como, Italy after which they hosted three royal wedding receptions in Bengaluru and Mumbai.