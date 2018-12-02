Sonali Bendre flies back home after spending months in New York for treatment

After spending months in New York City, Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre is heading back home to Mumbai for what she calls her ‘happy interval.’



The 43-year-old actor who had been a source of inspiration and motivation for her fans and well-wishers through her stirring Instagram posts, essaying the journey of battle with cancer, posted a short note about her finally flying back home.

“They say ‘Distance makes the heart grow fonder’. It sure does. But let’s never underestimate what distance teaches you. Being away from home in the city of New York, I realised I was walking amongst so many stories. Each trying to write their own chapter in different ways. Each struggling to do it but never giving up. Each taking it #OneDayAtATime,” read the post.

She went on to write: “And now I am on my way back to where my heart is. It’s a feeling I cannot describe in words but I am going to try – Its the joy to see my family and friends again, the excitement to do what I love and mainly the gratitude for the journey I have had up until this moment.”





Concluding the emotional note, the Diljale starlet writes: “The fight is not yet over… but I am happy and looking forward to this happy interval :) It’s time to learn that there is a new normal out there and I cannot wait to embrace and switch on the sunshine.”

The actor had been residing in New York city for a while now where she had been under treatment for metastatic cancer.