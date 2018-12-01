Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas are now married

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas are now married, according to a report by People.com.

The couple tied the knot in a Christian wedding at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace.

The couple said ‘I do’ in designer Ralph Lauren creations. Nick Jonas’ father Paul Kevin Jonas Sr officiated the wedding.

The couple recently shared Mehendi photos as well on their Instagram handles.



Priyanka took to Instagram and wrote, “One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each others faiths and cultures. And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing. An important part for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi. Once again we made it our own and it was afternoon that kicked of the celebrations in the way we both dreamed.”



The pre-wedding festivities kicked off on Friday. A sangeet ceremony was held for Nickyanka in the evening. According to reports, Priyanka took to the floor in a pink lehenga and dedicated a performance to Nick. The American singer, in turn, shook a leg for his ladylove as well. Fireworks went off at the Umaid Bhawan Palace at night to celebrate their union.

