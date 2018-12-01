PTV classics 'Tanhaiyan’, ‘Aangan Terha’ brought back to life by students in Karachi

KARACHI: The students of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST), in their efforts of celebrating acclaimed Pakistani television plays that stand as benchmarks of utmost cinematic glory even today, staged re-enactments of PTV classics 'Aangan Terha’ and ‘Tanhaiyan’ on Thursday.



The re-enactments were put together by a group of students collectively called team ‘Sunehri Yaadein’. Both the performances had a deep-seated touch of humour and emotion.

Umaima Nadeem, a student present in the audience, sharing her thoughts on the idea, said, “It feels great to watch the dramas we once watched with the entire family, again with the same excitement and joy.”

Another student Faizan Amin stated, “This is a much needed initiative for the revival of family entertainment."

The organising team ‘Sunehri Yaadein’ confirmed that the re-enactments and will be will be recorded and shown to a greater audience during an upcoming event so that the message of revival of renowned dramas could be conveyed at an upscale.

The team, working under the maxim of staging an increasing number of re-enactments in the future plans to revive old classics.

Speaking to the media, a team member of ‘Sunehri Yaadein’ shared, “Sunehri Yaadein is all about people reliving and recalling the good memories associated with their past, everyone needs to remember the good memories, after all they make us who we are today.”