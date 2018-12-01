Inside Nick-Priyanka's glitzy sangeet ceremony in Jodhpur

The countdown to the most-awaited Indian wedding of the year is almost over. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set to tie the knot in a magnificent, royal ceremony on Sunday, December 2 at the historical Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

But after all the revelries that will unfold over the weekend, the couple hosted a vibrant, eventful sangeet ceremony on Friday.

The event was attended by the bride and groom’s close family, friends and relatives. Other prominent people who were present at the occasion were the Ambanis, specially Isha Ambani, who is known to be a very close friend of Priyanka Chopra, as well as Arpita Khan, singer Manasi Scott, designer Sabyasachi, YouTuber Lilly Singh, television host Anusha Dandekar and her boyfriend Karan Kundra and actress Parineeti Chopra.

According to Indian media reports, international stars like Chris Hemsworth, Martin Garrix, Elizabeth Chambers have also arrived in Jodhpur ahead of the grand wedding ceremony.





The theme for the sangeet was black, gold and silver. A source revealed, “The ceremony took place outdoors. The black table linen was offset by silver balls. The entire area for the sangeet was beautifully done up with light effects and peacock feather decoration.”



At the centrepiece of the night remained a special performance by Nick Jonas which he dedicated to his ladylove Priyanka that ended in her getting emotional and teary-eyed.

There were performances by Nick and Priyanka’s friends too that stole the show. Priyanka's girl gang - including Parineeti Chopra and her friends are said to have enacted their love story of how they met, he proposed, she said yes, and more, to which the bride and groom-to-be clapped and cheered loudly. PeeCee and Nick also took the stage and danced to tracks like ‘Galla Goodiyaan’.

PeeCee wore a pink shimmery sari, while Nick opted for a bandhgala over a kurta and pyjama.

The sangeet ceremony was termed by people as an ‘amazing story’.

Umaid Bhawan Palace, the venue of the wedding, was adorned with lights and flowers for the sangeet ceremony.





Joseph Radik, who is reportedly filming Nick and Priyanka’s wedding, wrote that it was indeed the most spectacular pre-wedding celebrations. He posted a story on Instagram that read, “OK. It’s been 8 years of wedding photography, and tonight I may just have witnessed the most amazing Sangeet night of em all. Wow.” Radik has filmed Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding in Italy, among others.









