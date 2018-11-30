Bollywood’s ‘2.0’ earns INR110 crore on first day of worldwide release

Bollywood actor Akhshay Kumar’s ‘2.0’ earned 110 crore worldwide after first day of its release. The sci-fi movie was released worldwide including Pakistan this week.

The movie is said to be superstar Rajnikanth and director Shankar’s highest earning movie. As trade analyst Vamsi Kaka tweeted, “2Point0 collected a WW Gross of 110 cr and the film collected 85 Cr in India. Biggest Opening for Superstar Rajinikanth and Shankar,”

The film had a strong start despite being released on Thursday, a working day.

“Non-holiday release... Non-festival period... Yet, #2Point0 takes a SUPER START... Keeping in mind the fact that it’s a dubbed film + advance bookings opened very late, the biz is STRONG... Thu ₹ 20.25 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version.” tweeted another trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Akhshay’s movie is considered to be the most expensive film ever made in India.

The film shot in 3D features Kumar in a villainous role of Dr. Richard, Rajnikanth playing the role of Dr. Vaseegaran and Chitti the robot version 2.0 and Amy Jackson as a domestic female robot.