Bollywood’s ‘2.0’ earns INR110 crore on first day of worldwide release

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood actor Akhshay Kumar’s ‘2.0’ earned 110 crore worldwide after first day of its release. The sci-fi movie was released worldwide including Pakistan this week.
The movie is said to be superstar Rajnikanth and director Shankar’s highest earning movie. As trade analyst Vamsi Kaka tweeted, “2Point0 collected a WW Gross of 110 cr and the film collected 85 Cr in India. Biggest Opening for Superstar Rajinikanth and Shankar,”
The film had a strong start despite being released on Thursday, a working day.
“Non-holiday release... Non-festival period... Yet, #2Point0 takes a SUPER START... Keeping in mind the fact that it’s a dubbed film + advance bookings opened very late, the biz is STRONG... Thu ₹ 20.25 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version.” tweeted another trade analyst Taran Adarsh.
Akhshay’s movie is considered to be the most expensive film ever made in India.
The film shot in 3D features Kumar in a villainous role of Dr. Richard, Rajnikanth playing the role of Dr. Vaseegaran and Chitti the robot version 2.0 and Amy Jackson as a domestic female robot.
Bollywood actor Akhshay Kumar’s ‘2.0’ earned 110 crore worldwide after first day of its release. The sci-fi movie was released worldwide including Pakistan this week.
The movie is said to be superstar Rajnikanth and director Shankar’s highest earning movie. As trade analyst Vamsi Kaka tweeted, “2Point0 collected a WW Gross of 110 cr and the film collected 85 Cr in India. Biggest Opening for Superstar Rajinikanth and Shankar,”
The film had a strong start despite being released on Thursday, a working day.
“Non-holiday release... Non-festival period... Yet, #2Point0 takes a SUPER START... Keeping in mind the fact that it’s a dubbed film + advance bookings opened very late, the biz is STRONG... Thu ₹ 20.25 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version.” tweeted another trade analyst Taran Adarsh.
Akhshay’s movie is considered to be the most expensive film ever made in India.
The film shot in 3D features Kumar in a villainous role of Dr. Richard, Rajnikanth playing the role of Dr. Vaseegaran and Chitti the robot version 2.0 and Amy Jackson as a domestic female robot.