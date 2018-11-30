Sara Ali Khan has a secret Instagram for stalking 'hot models'

With the glitzy and glamorous life of Bollywood come a few drawbacks that hinder you from doing routine things like stalking someone on the internet!



Newbie in the industry, Sara Ali Khan has already figured out a solution to that by revealing that she has fake Twitter and Instagram accounts which remain under murkiness, away from her Bollywood limelight.

During an interview with Film Companion’s Anupama Chopra, the 25-year-old actor revealed that she uses her secret Instagram to like random photos and stalk ‘hot models.’

Upon the host mentioning that she is not on Twitter, Sara chimed in saying: “I am, under a false name but I’ll be on Twitter soon enough.”

Asked if she is stalking people, Sara replied: “Of course! I am a normal person, of course I am stalking people.”

She went on to say: “I have a fake Instagram also where I like things, you know. You can’t be seen liking random stuff because then people take screenshots of what you’ve liked an all. You don’t always want people to know.”

The Kedarnath star then goes on to admit that the secret pictures she has been liking and the profiles she has been stalking are of ‘hot models.’