Disney Junior's upcoming TV series is inspired by Indian culture and customs

In an attempt to embrace diversity and acceptance of different cultures, Disney Junior is welcoming an animated mystery-adventure series for the younger audience, to celebrate the Indian cultures and customs.

According a report by Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming series titled ‘Mira, Royal Detective’ is featuring an all-Indian cast, including the fresh face of 15-year-old newcomer Leela Ladnier.

The series is set in the enchanted land of Jalpur where the valiant Mira is appointed as the royal detective to untangle a mystery that challenges the usual image of a damsel in distress as it is the kingdom’s young prince who needs saving this time.

Mira, accompanied by her friend Prince Neel, cousin Priya and sidekicks Mikku and Chikku embark on the magical adventure providing a helping hand to people all around, and uplifting the ability of critical thinking and deductive reasoning amongst children.

Disney Junior vice president Joe D’Ambrosia stated regarding the new series: “We are eager to introduce kids and their families to the rich, diverse cultures and customs of India through Mira, a young girl who looks at things with her own unique lens to gain different perspectives and help others in her community. We hope that she will encourage our audience to actively engage with the inspiring world around them and appreciate the little details that make life extraordinary.”

Alongside Ladnier, the adventure filled series will feature the voices of Freida Pinto, Kal Penn, Jameela Jamil and many others.



