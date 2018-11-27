Akshay Kumar on 'Mission Mangal': Don't think five heroes can work together

Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar is presently caught up in the filming process of upcoming Mission Mangal thinks it won’t be the easiest task having five heroes on board.



According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, the 52-year-old Padman star, appearing alongside Bollywood bigwigs, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, thinks five heroes cannot come together.

"The script demands them to be ahead. They are the real heroes. I am supposed to be behind them even though I am producing it. I am very happy to see these five girls, who are very big in their own way, are not bothered that there are five of them coming together," he stated.

"The attitude of 'why should I do it' isn't there. I don't think five heroes will come together. I don't think so. But when I approached them they were very happy with their roles and were ready to do the film," he added.

The Gold actor continued, responding to why heroes have qualms like those, saying: "I hope seven actors come together. Earlier they used to make those films and even I've done 'Jaani Dushman'."