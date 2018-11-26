Irrfan Khan makes quiet visit to India, returns to London to resume treatment

Bollywood’s veteran actor Irrfan Khan, who has been in the United Kingdom for treatment of cancer lately, made a quiet visit to homeland India for two days.

The actor’s visit that was being speculated for quite some time took place as a highly confidential matter that was kept under the wraps to steer away from the limelight.

On his trip, the Piku actor made a short visit to the Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple in Nashik where he performed a havan with priests.

Following this, Irrfan quickly returned to London.



The Chocolate star had sent a major wave of shock amongst all his friends and fans when he disclosed about his neuroendocrine tumour diagnosis earlier this year.

The actor often shares posts regarding how the disease takes a toll on him every now and then.

He often updates his fans about his health and keeps them informed about his battle with cancer.

Speaking about the repercussions of suffering from the disease, the actor said, “It has put me in a rapture state. Initially I was shaken. I didn't know. I was very, very vulnerable. But slowly, there is another way to look at things that is much more powerful and much more productive and much more healthy and I just want people to believe that nature is much more trustworthy and one must trust that.”

He added, "The problem with me initially was everyone was speculating whether I would be out of this disease or not. Because it's not in my hands. Nature will do whatever it has to do. What is in my hand, I could take care of that. And it offers so much that you feel thankful. The way it opens windows to look at life. I would have never reached that state even if I had done meditation for 30 years, I wouldn't have reached it."

Irrfan’s last cinematic venture was Karwaan featuring Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar.