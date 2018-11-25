Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan-starrer, Mission Mangal kicks off filming process



After landing in legal trouble and having their commencement process come to a halt, Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan’s upcoming film Mission Mangal has finally gone on floors.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the Bollywood megastars have kicked off the filming process for their film which had gotten tangled in some legal issues even before it could start filming.

The two actors, reuniting on the silver screens after 11 years, were spotted on the sets of the Jagan Shakti directorial donned in the avatars they will be playing.

While the 51-year-old Padman actor was seen chatting with another member in a blue shirt, 39-year-old Tumhari Salu starlet was seen donning a saree with an identity card around her neck.

The film is also starring lauded actors like Tapsee Pannu and Sonakshi Sinha who had taken to Instagram earlier to publicize the news of the film process commencing.

While it remains undisclosed whether the case filed by US filmmaker Radha Bharadwaj, under copyright infringement has been solved or not, the film will be hitting theaters on August 15, 2019.