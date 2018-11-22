Revathy Asha calls out superstar Mohanlal for #MeToo comments

Indian superstar Mohanlal has come under fire for calling the #MeToo movement, a fad.



The remarks by the Malayalam actor have irked many, including seasoned actor-filmmaker Revathy Asha, who is also a founding member of Women In Cinema Collective (WCC).

"How do we bring some degree of sensitivity in such people? Like Anjali Menon says, the people who have just arrived from MARS have no clue what it means to get abused, what it takes to call out and how this can bring about change!!!(sic),” Revathy posted on her Twitter page, without taking Mohanlal’s name.



Earlier this week, at a press meet in Dubai, the Pulimurugan star termed #MeToo as a ‘fad’ that will go out of fashion very soon.

“There is no big problem in the Malayalam industry. You shouldn’t think of the #MeToo as a movement actually. It is a fad and it is turning into something of a fashion. Anything like that will have a lifespan for a bit,” the actor told the Dubai press.