Akshay Kumar thinks there is no point in making documentary films

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar after recently releasing films like Padman and Toilet Ek Prem Katha, with messages of social relevance wrapped around them, thinks documentaries are pointless.



According to an Indian Express report, the 51-year-old megastar stated at the World Toilet Summit that the audience reacts more strongly to commercial films with messages entwined within them, than documentaries highlighting change.

“I personally believe there is no point making documentary films. I’ve seen several times in many villages, sorry to say, but nobody reacts to that (documentaries). People like to see a commercial film. I consider myself lucky, who got an opportunity to do commercial cinema and gave people a social message in a very different way,” he stated.

Moreover, at the occasion of the World Toilet Day, the actor went on to add: “I’m so proud to say my film (Toilet Ek Prem Katha) has been shown in every village by this government. I would also want the government to show my film Padman. Talking about sanitary pads is the biggest taboo subject but I’ll make sure Padman is also seen by everybody.”