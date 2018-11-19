Farhad Humayun takes centre-stage post-brain tumour surgery

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Overload singer Farhad Humayun, who shared about her shocking brain tumour diagnosis, recently underwent a major surgery and took to Facebook to share about his ‘life altering surgery’.
Posting a picture that shows the renowned musician smiling warmly during a performance, Farhad wrote:
“Made my first public appearance in months, last night, among friends fans and well wishers, after my life altering surgery. Thank you for the love, light and prayers. To infinity & beyond! [sic]”
Top read: Overload vocalist Farhad Humayun diagnosed with brain tumour
When the singer informed his fans about the disease earlier, he said he had learnt about the shocking news just a couple of weeks ago and was lucky to have found “the greatest surgeon in the world” to operate on the tumour.
He went on to add that a seizure was the first symptom of and that his doctor believed his "active and healthy lifestyle and general attitude of positivity will lead him to a speedy recovery.
Overload singer Farhad Humayun, who shared about her shocking brain tumour diagnosis, recently underwent a major surgery and took to Facebook to share about his ‘life altering surgery’.
Posting a picture that shows the renowned musician smiling warmly during a performance, Farhad wrote:
“Made my first public appearance in months, last night, among friends fans and well wishers, after my life altering surgery. Thank you for the love, light and prayers. To infinity & beyond! [sic]”
Top read: Overload vocalist Farhad Humayun diagnosed with brain tumour
When the singer informed his fans about the disease earlier, he said he had learnt about the shocking news just a couple of weeks ago and was lucky to have found “the greatest surgeon in the world” to operate on the tumour.
He went on to add that a seizure was the first symptom of and that his doctor believed his "active and healthy lifestyle and general attitude of positivity will lead him to a speedy recovery.