Mon Nov 19, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 19, 2018
Farhad Humayun takes centre-stage post-brain tumour surgery

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Nov, 18

 Overload singer Farhad Humayun, who shared about her shocking brain tumour diagnosis, recently underwent a major surgery and took to Facebook to share about his ‘life altering surgery’.

Posting a picture that shows the renowned musician smiling warmly during a performance, Farhad wrote:

“Made my first public appearance in months, last night, among friends fans and well wishers, after my life altering surgery. Thank you for the love, light and prayers. To infinity & beyond! [sic]”

When the singer informed his fans about the disease earlier, he said he had learnt about the shocking news just a couple of weeks ago and was lucky to have found “the greatest surgeon in the world” to operate on the tumour.

He went on to add that a seizure was the first symptom of and that his doctor believed his "active and healthy lifestyle and general attitude of positivity will lead him to a speedy recovery. 

