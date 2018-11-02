Fri November 02, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 2, 2018

Overload vocalist Farhad Humayun diagnosed with brain tumour

Leading vocalist and drummer Farhad Humayun of band ‘Overload’ revealed on Friday that he has been diagnosed with brain tumour two weeks ago.

Sharing about the ordeals of the disease, the singer in a recent Instagram note opened about how he suffered from a seizure as well.

“I thank you for your prayers and messages of love. I have had little or no symptoms until very recently – I am told by my doctor, my active and healthy lifestyle and general attitude of positivity have enabled me to stay strong underneath and I am recovering quickly,” Farhad wrote.

He added, “I am truly blessed to have you all in my life, whether close or remote. Please remember that when you complain, things could be a lot worse. Please treasure your relationships and savour every moment because life can be taken away from you quicker than you can imagine.”

The famed singer also promised to resume creating music as soon as he regains health.

“I will be back with more music, videos and art as soon as I get my strength and stamina back and exit these dark skies. I won’t slow down or give up or feel sorry for myself. God has been very kind to me. I have had everything that I ever desired. I’ve been fortunate to work and play with the greatest musicians and artists, in the history of the world. And I did it my way.”


“My family has been my biggest strength and friends have helped me overcome obstacles and hurdles. I have had a beautiful and fulfilling life and am very lucky to be alive.”

The singer concluded: “Life comes with its setbacks and challenges and we steer as best as we can. I plan to make a full recovery with all the strength I can rein in from the universe and beyond! I am honoured to contribute to the soundtrack of your lives. Thank you for giving me the chance. Don’t let anyone or anything ever bring you down.” 

Overload is regarded by critics as the "loudest band of Pakistan".

Its song 'Batti' was widely appreciated by people, which eventually got featured in Mira Nair’s adaptation of The Reluctant Fundamentalist and later in Pakistan’s first animated TV series Burka Avenger. 

