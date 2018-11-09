Fri November 09, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 9, 2018

Salman Khan to produce Aayush Sharma's next?

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma had his debut in Bollywood with ‘Loveyatri’ that also starred Warina Hussain.

Although produced by Salman Khan, the film was a huge box-office failure and had crashed pathetically.

According to news reports by Indian media, Aayush’s next film will also be produced by Salman.

“Salman (Khan) watched the film and liked Aayush's performance and screen presence. They were discussing which film to do next, when they got hold of a script that both thought would be perfect for the youngster. It will also be produced by Salman Khan Films,” revealed a source.

It added, “It's an action-packed movie, which is extremely massy. Aayush has taken proper action training during his years of prep. He's played the romantic lead in LoveYatri, so now he wanted to take up an out-and-out action film. He believes in the same concept as Salman bhai. He wants to entertain the audience and has a strategy in place. He wants to reach the interiors of India, which many actors his age have failed to cater to."

Earlier, hearsay suggested that Aayush is all set to star in a film titled ‘My Punjabi Nikaah’.

However, that is no longer on the cards. 

