Pamela Anderson thinks feminism is boring and #MeToo is 'a bit too much'





The wave of #MeToo all over the world has given women a voice to say no to oppression; however acclaimed Canadian-American actor Pamela Anderson thinks otherwise.

The 51-year-old actor, best known for her role in the classic TV show Baywatch, has stepped forward voicing out her opinion on feminism and the revolutionary #MeToo movement, and it appears that not everyone would nod with her in approval.

Amidst an appearance on 60 Minutes Australia, the Home Improvement star says she refers to herself as a feminist but: “I think this feminism can go too far. I’m a feminist, but I think that this third wave of feminism is a bore. I think it paralyzes men.”

The actor went on to shed more light on her thoughts about the #MeToo movement saying: “I think that this #MeToo movement is a bit too much for me. I’m sorry, I’ll probably get killed for saying that.”

Treading ahead she touched on the topic of Hollywood media mogul Harvey Weinstein who was charged with sexual misconduct by multiple women, saying the girls going into his hotel room should have had ‘common sense.’

“My mother taught me, don’t go into a hotel with a stranger. And if someone answers the door in a bathrobe and it’s supposed to be a business meeting, maybe I should go with somebody else. I think that some things are just common sense,” she said.