Thu November 08, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 8, 2018

Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Hindus around the globe are celebrating Diwali and so are our Bollywood celebs who are revelling in the spirit of festivities to commemorate the auspicious occasion.

Sonali Bendre also celebrated the ‘festival of lights’ with her family in New York – however, in the most unconventional manner.

The Sarfarosh starlet took to social media to share a set of pictures showcasing how she had an ‘unconventional’ Diwali this year in New York with husband Goldie Behl and son Ranveer.

The 43-year-old actress posted details with the pictures too.

“It was quite an unconventional one. We didn't have Indian clothes, had a small puja, but it was all heart,” she wrote.

Sonali was diagnosed in July with metastatic cancer following which she has been receiving medical treatment in New York. She keeps her friends and fans updated about her battle with the disease. 

