Thu November 08, 2018
Must Read

What we borrowed and what we built

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs

Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept

Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?

Fazl-ul-Rehman announces 'Namoos-e-Risalat Million March' in Karachi on Thursday

Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed

Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand

China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan

Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 8, 2018

Imran Abbas reportedly contacted by Bollywood director for upcoming film

Blessed with good looks and an acting prowess that exceeds many, Imran Abbas is undoubtedly one of the brightest stars of the country’s local film industry.

The actor who debuted in Bollywood with horror movie Creature 3D has revealed in an appearance on Samina Peerzada’s web talk show that he has been approached by another Indian director. The actor might appear in another Hindi movie that is if India lifts the ban on Pakistani artists.

According to Gulf News, the ‘Khuda aur Muhabbat’ star has been offered a lead role by a Mumbai-based filmmaker Abhinav Shiv Tiwari in his next venture.

Tiwari’s best work includes X: Past is Present (2015), a film directed by 11 directors.

Imran Abbas was earlier offered eminent roles which he later denied. Some of them include his possible appearances in Aashiqui 2, Ram Leela and Guzaarish.

Rejecting Aashqui 2 and Ram Leela were one of the few decisions I regret at that time. Now, I don’t have any remorse,” he told Samina Peerzada.

Imran added, “I did a Bollywood film which didn’t really work at the box-office,” the star shared. “When I was offered projects that went on to become some of the highest-grossing films of their times, I later realised that it was imperative to take the decision (rejecting them) that I took in order to get my perspective right.”

Imran Abbas is all set to feature in a Hollywood film where he will be playing a spy of Syrian-Moroccan descent.

“I have many get-ups in the film and I will be seen in about six to seven disguises as I play the lead protagonist,” he had shared with the media earlier. 


