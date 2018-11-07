Wed November 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Data of major Pakistani banks hacked: FIA official

Data of major Pakistani banks hacked: FIA official
Thugs of Hindostan: Here is the dance move Katrina Kaif says was 'a bit' tough to do

Thugs of Hindostan: Here is the dance move Katrina Kaif says was 'a bit' tough to do
Iqbal Day: Holiday or no holiday?

Iqbal Day: Holiday or no holiday?

Thank you Pakistan for 'fantastic' response, British HC on airlifting Sikh pilgrims

Thank you Pakistan for 'fantastic' response, British HC on airlifting Sikh pilgrims
How angry is PM Khan?

How angry is PM Khan?
Wife blames ex-husband for involvement in London arson attack, cyber crimes

Wife blames ex-husband for involvement in London arson attack, cyber crimes
What we borrowed and what we built

What we borrowed and what we built
Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Live cricket score

Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Live cricket score
Alice Wells in Pakistan for crucial talks

Alice Wells in Pakistan for crucial talks
Pakistan asks Youtube, Whatsapp to follow Twitter, Facebook to combat fake news

Pakistan asks Youtube, Whatsapp to follow Twitter, Facebook to combat fake news

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Youtube stars Sham Idrees, Froggy got engaged

Pakistani origin social media celebrities Sham Idrees and Froggy have just surprised their fans with the big news and a heart-melting video.

The Youtuber pair, Sham and Froggy, are another happy couple to have finally gotten engaged as the two took to their social media accounts to break the happy news (let's hope it's not another prank).

Here's a clip from their new  Vlog out there on their Youtube station  'Sham Idrees VLOGS', with Sham proposing to his Vlogs co-actor, leaving fans in an awe and curiosity.


That's not all, Froggy does have a real name too, and it's Sehar as the youtuber disclosed his fiancee's name in the new video.  

Although the two have trolled their viewers with fake marriage announcements before, fans are hoping this doesn’t turn out to be another prank.



Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

'Say You´ll Be There': Spice Girls superfan hails reunion tour

'Say You´ll Be There': Spice Girls superfan hails reunion tour
Netflix to boost production of European series

Netflix to boost production of European series
Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British

Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British
Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'
Load More load more

Spotlight

Don’t live in India if you love batsmen from other countries: Virat Kohli

Don’t live in India if you love batsmen from other countries: Virat Kohli

Egyptian king or dwarf? Salah statue mocked online

Egyptian king or dwarf? Salah statue mocked online
'Say You´ll Be There': Spice Girls superfan hails reunion tour

'Say You´ll Be There': Spice Girls superfan hails reunion tour
Netflix to boost production of European series

Netflix to boost production of European series

Photos & Videos

Youtube stars Sham Idrees, Froggy got engaged

Youtube stars Sham Idrees, Froggy got engaged
Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British

Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British
Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'
Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik