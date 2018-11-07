Youtube stars Sham Idrees, Froggy got engaged

Pakistani origin social media celebrities Sham Idrees and Froggy have just surprised their fans with the big news and a heart-melting video.



The Youtuber pair, Sham and Froggy, are another happy couple to have finally gotten engaged as the two took to their social media accounts to break the happy news (let's hope it's not another prank).

Here's a clip from their new Vlog out there on their Youtube station 'Sham Idrees VLOGS', with Sham proposing to his Vlogs co-actor, leaving fans in an awe and curiosity.





That's not all, Froggy does have a real name too, and it's Sehar as the youtuber disclosed his fiancee's name in the new video.

Although the two have trolled their viewers with fake marriage announcements before, fans are hoping this doesn’t turn out to be another prank.







