November 06, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 6, 2018

Pakistani films Cake, Salam win big at South Asian Film Festival

Notable Pakistani productions Cake and Salam bagged awards at the prestigious 8th annual South Asian Film Festival of Montreal held this week.

The Aamina Sheikh, Sanam Saeed-starrer won the Best Feature Fiction whereas Salam – The ****** Nobel Laureate earned the award for the Best Feature Documentary under the Audience Choice Awards.

Continuing its winning streak, the documentary chronicling the life of Pakistan’s first Nobel Laureate, has bagged its fifth awards, whereas Cake is Pakistan’s official nomination for the Oscars in foreign language film category.

The film, directed by Asim Abbasi, was also featured in prominent international film festivals. 

