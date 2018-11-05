Mon November 05, 2018
Sports

APP
November 5, 2018

Shahbaz determined to hold Pakistan hockey league within two months

ISLAMABAD: Secretary Pakistan Hockey Federation, Shahbaz Ahmed Senior on Monday expressed the determination to make an all-out effort to hold Pakistan Hockey League within next two months.

“I believe we will have to hold our league on priority basis. This is necessary for the development and growth of our young players” Shahbaz told APP on his return from India after attending a meeting of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) in New Delhi, where he was also elected as a member of Board of Governors of world game’s governing body.

Shahbaz said that the successful holding of the league would help pave way for Pakistan regain erstwhile glory in the national game.

“I believe I am in a better position now to invite international players for the league. I’m sure I will manage to convince world’s renowned hockey players to come in Pakistan for the league,” he said.

Shahbaz, however, said that the federation would need Pakistan Sports Board and the government’s backing to arrange the prestigious event in the country.

“We are looking forward to the PSB and government to hold the mega event. Our youngsters need exposure and the league will provide a perfect platform to them.

“They will get inspired and motivated. They will develop the passion for the game when they will see world’s top players performing right in front of them,” he maintained.

Shahbaz said it was unfortunate that youngsters in the country were losing interest in national game and the result was that Pakistan had stopped producing great hockey players.

He also underlined the need to establish hockey academies and training centres in various cities of the country to revive the national game.

“Sooner or later, we’ll have to invest to set up training centres and academies to polish the skills of our promising players,” he added.

He said it was necessary to develop sustained passion for hockey among the youngsters.

“This is only possible if we’ll introduce the game at gross-root level by establishing hockey academies,” he added.

