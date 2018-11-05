Mon November 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Jemima says Pakistan’s govt caves in to extremist demands to bar Asia Bibi from leaving

Jemima says Pakistan’s govt caves in to extremist demands to bar Asia Bibi from leaving
Pakistan whitewash New Zealand 3-0 in Twenty20 series

Pakistan whitewash New Zealand 3-0 in Twenty20 series
Chief Justice Saqib Nisar hospitalised

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar hospitalised

Joint Statement of PM Imran Khan’s China Visit: 'Strengthening strategic cooperative partnership'

Joint Statement of PM Imran Khan’s China Visit: 'Strengthening strategic cooperative partnership'
Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film
Asia Bibi’s husband appeals to Trump for refuge

Asia Bibi’s husband appeals to Trump for refuge
'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address

'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address
PM Imran Khan orders strict action against miscreants disturbing law and order situation

PM Imran Khan orders strict action against miscreants disturbing law and order situation
Kings of chaos

Kings of chaos
PM Imran Khan given prominent coverage in Chinese media

PM Imran Khan given prominent coverage in Chinese media

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming production 'Pahuna' gets a release date

Internationally acclaimed Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra will soon be breaking into an entirely new industry with the upcoming Sikkimese film titled, Pahuna: The Little Visitors.

Directed by Pakhi, Paakhi A. Tyrewala, the film is centered on the lives of three Nepali children depending upon each other as they get separated from their parents upon their escape to seek refuge in India from the tension of Maoists.

While Chopra has built herself a name in the acting panorama, this marks the 36-year-old star’s maiden production project along with her mother Madhu Chopra.

The Quantico starlet had taken to Twitter on Monday to publicize the news of the film getting a release date on December 7 2018.

"The wait is finally over... 'Pahuna - The Little Visitors' releases in theaters across India on 7th Dec 2018. This is a very special film and I can't wait to share it with you all. #Pahuna7thDec," read her tweet along with the poster of the film.

Speaking about the film, the director revealed: “Sometime it's easier to just give up. Hope is what we all need. Like one of the characters in the film says, 'It's never all dark, there is always light.' Pahuna is full of hope. That is the reason it resonated with audiences young and old across the globe and now it's releasing in the country it was made and meant for," further adding, that “This story is relevant globally in its appeal."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Irrfan Khan to return to India for Diwali celebrations

Irrfan Khan to return to India for Diwali celebrations

Aamir Khan believes #MeToo movement has led to a necessary clean-up of film industry

Aamir Khan believes #MeToo movement has led to a necessary clean-up of film industry

Anushka Sharma showers warm hugs on Virat on his 30th birthday

Anushka Sharma showers warm hugs on Virat on his 30th birthday
´Bohemian Rhapsody´ rocks box offices, if not critics

´Bohemian Rhapsody´ rocks box offices, if not critics
Load More load more

Spotlight

Irrfan Khan to return to India for Diwali celebrations

Irrfan Khan to return to India for Diwali celebrations

Anushka Sharma showers warm hugs on Virat on his 30th birthday

Anushka Sharma showers warm hugs on Virat on his 30th birthday
After Deepika, Ranveer Singh kicks off pre-wedding festivities

After Deepika, Ranveer Singh kicks off pre-wedding festivities

Galaxy J6, Samsung’s top mobile in Pakistan

Galaxy J6, Samsung’s top mobile in Pakistan

Photos & Videos

Irrfan Khan to return to India for Diwali celebrations

Irrfan Khan to return to India for Diwali celebrations

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming production 'Pahuna' gets a release date

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming production 'Pahuna' gets a release date
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?