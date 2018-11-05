Priyanka Chopra's upcoming production 'Pahuna' gets a release date

Internationally acclaimed Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra will soon be breaking into an entirely new industry with the upcoming Sikkimese film titled, Pahuna: The Little Visitors.



Directed by Pakhi, Paakhi A. Tyrewala, the film is centered on the lives of three Nepali children depending upon each other as they get separated from their parents upon their escape to seek refuge in India from the tension of Maoists.

While Chopra has built herself a name in the acting panorama, this marks the 36-year-old star’s maiden production project along with her mother Madhu Chopra.

The Quantico starlet had taken to Twitter on Monday to publicize the news of the film getting a release date on December 7 2018.

"The wait is finally over... 'Pahuna - The Little Visitors' releases in theaters across India on 7th Dec 2018. This is a very special film and I can't wait to share it with you all. #Pahuna7thDec," read her tweet along with the poster of the film.

Speaking about the film, the director revealed: “Sometime it's easier to just give up. Hope is what we all need. Like one of the characters in the film says, 'It's never all dark, there is always light.' Pahuna is full of hope. That is the reason it resonated with audiences young and old across the globe and now it's releasing in the country it was made and meant for," further adding, that “This story is relevant globally in its appeal."