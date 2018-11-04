PM Imran Khan orders strict action against miscreants disturbing law and order situation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered strict action against miscreants disturbing law and order situation, Geo News reported.



PM Imran Khan, who is in China on five-day official visit, directed the authorities to take strict action against those who vandalized public and private properties and targeted the ordinary people.

Meanwhile, State Minister for Interior, Shehryar Afridi has said that State is concerned for the loss of citizens.

He took to Twitter saying, "we will leave no stone unturned to identify the source of vandalism. Will stand for all the citizens who suffered from the people who vandalized property of innocent people. Pakistan has to rise & such anonymous forces will be unveiled."

The minister went on to say the government of Pakistan won't spare those involved in damaging public properties. He directed FIA and PTA to collect forensic data for evidence.



