Pakistan welcomes US move to list BLA, Majeed Brigade as terror groups

Pakistan on Tuesday welcomed the US move to designate Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and Majeed Brigade as Foreign Terrorist Organisations, and also adding the latter as an alias to BLA.

This decision came after the US Department of State designated the same militant group — BLA — a specially designated global terrorist (SDGT) in 2019.

In a statement issued, the Minister of Foreign Affairs said Pakistan had proscribed Majeed Brigade as a terrorist entity since July 18, 2024.

"BLA/Majeed Brigade is involved in multiple terrorist attacks in Pakistan, including the heinous Jaffer Express terrorist incident and Khuzdar bus attack that resulted in the loss of precious lives," the FO statement said.

"Pakistan remains a steadfast bulwark against terrorism. Our sacrifices have secured critical counter-terrorism successes, not only for the country, but for regional stability and global security."

It further said Pakistan remains unwavering in its resolve to protect its citizens and eliminate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. "We remain committed to cooperating with the international community to overcome this common challenge."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the move underscores the Trump administration’s resolve to combat terrorism.

"Terrorist designations play a critical role in our fight against this scourge and are an effective way to curtail support for terrorist activities," he stated.

The designations were made under Section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act and Executive Order 13224, as amended, and will take effect upon publication in the Federal Register.

Reacting to the development, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti welcomed the US State Department decision to declare the BLA as a foreign terrorist organisation. "We welcome the US decision to designate the BLA and its alias Majeed Brigade as terrorist outfits," he said in a statement issued on his official social media account.

"Credit [goes] to the federal government and Field Marshal Asim Munir for presenting Pakistan's case to the US administration," added the statement.

Bugti said these groups had long shed innocent blood under the false cover of ethnicity and rights. “Terrorism is terrorism; no cause justifies killing civilians. The world must unite to end this menace,” concluded the statement.