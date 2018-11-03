Sat November 03, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 3, 2018

Blake Lively trolled by husband for resembling a woman who claimed she's engaged to a ghost

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Amethyst Realm

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds poked fun at wife Blake Lively for resembling a woman who claimed to have cheated on her fiancée with a ghost and was officially engaged to a spirit at the time of claim.

The American couple is usually in awe of their fans for trolling each other now and then; this time Reynolds breaking the hiatus with a last year interview of Amethyst Realm, a British woman who claimed that she is engaged to a poltergeist after having sexual interactions with at least 20 ghosts in her life.

Ryan responded with a “THIS is how I find out?” as he took to mock his wife for resembling the women.

Realm’s claims of a spiritual sexual relationship with ghosts have been making rounds on the internet after she was slut-shamed during an interview by the host.

According to Realm, 30-year-old at the time, was flying back from a business trip to Australia where she came across another paranormal entity as she walked past woods to enjoy nature.

“From experience, I knew spirits tend to stay in one place, but something amazing happened”, as she went on to explain how she felt she was accompanied by the same spirit and was later asked to marry nine months later.

"There was no going down on one knee—he doesn’t have knees. But for the first time, I heard him speak," Amethyst told The Sun. "I could actually hear his voice and it was beautiful. Deep, sexy and real."


