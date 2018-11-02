China, Pakistan reaffirm complete understanding on early realization of CPEC projects

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China on Friday reaffirmed their complete common understanding on early realization of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects besides agreeing to continue strategic communication on regional and global issues of importance.



This was reaffirmed during a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing.

The meeting of the two foreign ministers was held in the lead up to the meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Foreign Office Spokesman Dr. Muhammad Faisal said in a series of tweets posted on his official twitter handle.

The meeting was held in a spirit of mutual understanding, longstanding friendship, and close cooperation.

Both foreign ministers underscored the importance of the Pakistan-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership for shared future in the new era, the Spokesman said.

They also reaffirmed their steadfast commitment to strategic partnership and underscored taking it to new heights.

The two foreign ministers discussed further building the bilateral relationship on the 10-point agenda covering multifaceted practical cooperation.