Anushka Sharma opens up about future prospects, Varun Dhawan and more

Under a relatively short time span, Anushka Sharma has managed to build a hefty empire in the Indian film industry through the paths she has chosen in her career.



During an interview with Pinkvilla, the 30-year-old bathing beauty brought to light details about her career including future projects and the latest hit Sui Dhaga.

Speaking about the subject of her recently-released blockbuster Sui Dhaaga, the actor revealed that contentment following the success of the film was not an instantaneous effect. “I don’t suddenly become happier. I just feel calmer with time because there is a sense of relief. You feel like your different choices have been validated,” she revealed.

The Sanju starlet went on to talk about her co-star in Sui Dhaaga, Varun Dhawan saying the reason for them working alongside each other on screen took a while was because “The script was never right. Sui Dhaaga was a film we both were very convinced and passionate about and that is what is most important.”

Furthermore, the actor also went into discourse about her future prospects and experiences of the past adding: “As a producer and actor, I think I have made some choices which have not been conventional and that has worked in my favour. So that makes me feel empowered and emboldens me to make the choices I am making.”

Moreover the actor stated: “I think I am in a good space and very secure as an actor today because I don’t get scared about taking up uncharted territory. As an actor, we just need to redefine and challenge ourselves. Every time I come on screen, I want people to see a different character, different person and that has been my endeavour.”