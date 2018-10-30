The world premiere of Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms held at LA

Disney’s live action fantasy drama, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms had a successful premiere on Monday night where the stars of the movie made the evening colorful in Los Angeles.

This movie adaptation of German writer ETA Hoffmann’s short story, The Nutcracker and the Mouse King and Marius Petipa’s Nutcracker Ballet, is directed by Joe Johnston and Lasse Hallström.

Produced by Mark Gordon, Lindy Goldstein and Larry Franco, the cast of the movie includes acclaimed actress Keira Knightley along with Mackenzie Foy, Morgan Freeman, Helen Mirren and Richard E. Grant.

The plot of the movie revolves around the character Clara who one day finds a nutcracker doll and is dragged into a magical fantasy world where she meets gingerbread soldiers and army of mice.

This adventure fantasy film by Walt Disney Pictures is set to release on Nov 2, 2018 and will take us on an exciting magical adventure.