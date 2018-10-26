Fri October 26, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 26, 2018

Johnny Depp out as Pirates of the Caribbean plans reboot

Hollywood’s heartthrob Johnny Depp may no longer be seen in one of the roles he is famously known for as Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean, reported Daily Mail.

The 55-year-old acclaimed actor has managed to sway fans over for over 15 years in the past five installments of the franchise with his charming and sassy role as Jack Sparrow but according to reports the star may not be part of the film series as Disney intends for a major reboot.

It was revealed that the original screenwriter of the franchise, Stuart Beattie is the first one to publicize the news of Depp getting cut from his famous avatar.

Beattie was reported to be saying on one of the media outlet’s reports, that the reboot would result in the star getting axed.

"I think he's had a great run. Obviously, he's made that character his own and it's become the character he's most famous for now. And kids all over the world love him as that character. So I think it's been great for him, it's been great for us, so I'm just very, very happy about it," he added while nodding that they’re parted was with the actor.

I think Jack Sparrow will be his legacy. It's the only character he has played five times, it's the character he dresses up in to visit children in hospitals, it's what he'll be remembered for," he added further.

