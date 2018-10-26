Sushmita Sen makes public her relationship with 27-year-old model

Indian beauty queen Sushmita Sen has finally stepped forward publicizing her relationship with model Rohman Shawl putting an end to the buzz floating about for weeks.



The 42-year-old actor and model took to Instagram to bring to public her suspected relationship with Shawl by introducing him to the world as ‘the love of her life.’

The Main Hoon Na starlet could be seen striking a pose in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra accompanied by her team, friends and her beau.

“#clickclick #friends #team& the #love of life!!! #memorable#cherished #tajmahal I love you guys!!!!”, read her Instagram caption.

According to hearsay the pair had gotten together a few months prior after they met at a fashion gala and have been going strong ever since.



Before her public declaration, the Bollywood star’s gallant was caught on camera numerous times with the most recent capture showing him accompanied by the daughters of his ladylove Renee and Alisah at a fashion show.

Shawl, 27 is said to have moved from Noida to Mumbai to pursue a career in modelling and has scored representation from a few notable fashion designers as well.