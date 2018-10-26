Deepika-Ranveer's reception likely to clash with Priyanka-Nick's wedding

MUMBAI: Undoubtedly, the next few weeks are going to be superb and full of entertainment for Bollywood-stars' fans as three big Indian celebrity weddings happening in the showbiz industry.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have announced their wedding dates more than a month in advance that they are going to marry on November 14 and 15 and buzz is that the wedding will reportedly take place at Lake Como, Italy.

Reportedly, Padukone and Ranveer will be hosting a wedding reception on December 1 in Mumbai. The couple will also throw a reception in Bangalore for Padukone's family and friends.

It seems like their reception date may clash with Priyanka and Nick Jonas' wedding, as Chopra and Jonas - who made things official with a 'roka' ceremony in August expected to have a royal wedding in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhavan Palace in the end of November.

Though their millions of fans have fastened the seat belts and geared up for some high octane amusement from showbiz for soon after Diwali, when their favourite Bollywood stars will keep their face smiling with huge celebration of of marriages.

Some media outlets quoted a sources as saying that since Deepika is close to Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan, they will be their by her side when she says ‘I do’. There is also an intimate party at November 15. The couple intends a grand reception on December 1 and the occasion will be graced by their Bollywood friends.



