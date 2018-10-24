Wed October 24, 2018
World

Web Desk
October 24, 2018

Share

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, October 24, 2018

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, October 24, 2018. What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

This is a powerful day to begin your week. Look for ways to improve your earnings, and also look for ways to repair or maintain something you own. (You can do it.)

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Today you’re concerned with some deep, important (and possibly secret) issues. In a lighter vein, you just might be attracted to reading mysteries.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Your powers of concentration are excellent today; plus, you will instinctively go for the jugular. (Ouch.) This means if you’re researching or looking for answers, you’ll find them!

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

You might meet someone today who has a powerful effect upon your mind. (Possibly, you are the person who has a powerful effect upon someone else.) Communication will be profound.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Don’t be too pushy or obsessed about your ideas when talking to bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs today. Step back, and allow a little breathing room in the conversation.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your powers of concentration are strong today. This is why you’ll be able to study profound subjects or explore deep ideas about politics, religion or philosophy.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You want to get to the bottom of something today. You want the truth about certain issues about shared property, insurance matters and inheritances. Don’t worry; you’ll find it.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Discussions with others are not casual today. You likely will want to explore psychology, astrology or something related to hidden knowledge.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Because you see better ways of doing things at work, it might behoove you to speak up. You obviously see ways to introduce reforms (and you’re probably right).

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Romance can be particularly obsessive today. If you have your eye on someone, you won’t let up. You simply have to talk to this person to get his or her attention in some way.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Discussions with family members, especially parents, will be serious today. You might want to get to the bottom of some family secret. You just want to know!

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

You’re unusually persuasive today, which is why you can use your energies to influence others if you so wish. Make sure you influence them in a way that benefits everyone, or else you lose.

