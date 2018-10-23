Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, October 23, 2018

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

This is a moneymaking day for you. Trust your ideas for this. However, some will spend lots of money today and love it!

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

This is a powerful day for you because the Sun is lined up with lucky Jupiter in your sign. Expect people and favorable situations to come your way.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

You feel content with yourself today. This is the kind of day where you can schmooze with others or simply enjoy your own company. You call the shots.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

All group activities will be fun today. Get out and schmooze, and enjoy the company of others. (Someone might encourage you to expand your goals.)

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Your reputation looks solid. People in your circle respect you now because you look like a winner. (It’s time to demand the advantage.)

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a great day to travel. Any adventure in which you can learn something new or meet people from other lands or different cultures will appeal to you.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You can benefit from the wealth of others at this time. People will either give you things or let you use something they own. (Just say, “Thank you.”)

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Relations with partners and close friends are warm and upbeat today. Make plans to hook up with others, or go someplace with a favorite friend. (You’ll have fun.)

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Everything to do with your job, your health and your approach to today’s tasks will go extremely well today. You’re happy to do what you’re doing; furthermore, your efforts will be rewarded.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a fun-loving, lucky day for you! Enjoy vacations, little getaways, sports events, romance and playful activities with children.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Family relations are enjoyable today. This is the perfect day to entertain at home. Invite the gang over, because everyone will have a great time. (This is also an excellent day for real-estate deals.)

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Because you’re in such a positive frame of mind today, you’ll enjoy whatever happens. (That’s because everything begins in the mind.) You’re a role model for the power of positive thinking!