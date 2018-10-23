Tue October 23, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 23, 2018

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's upcoming film to showcase his lighter side

Bollywood’s veteran actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has for a long time associated himself with intense characters and strong story lines but it looks like the actor is now looking to go on a different path.

With his upcoming film ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’ going on floors now, a wave of elation and anticipation has been swept over fans waiting to see the megastar in a different and brighter light in the upcoming romantic comedy alongside actor Athiya Shetty.

Sources revealed to Indian media publications: “It’s a romcom with some family drama and revolves around the odd couple. It will be shot entirely in Bhopal with the first schedule wrapping up on November 10. The film got its title from the fact that motichoor laddoos are served at weddings.”

Nawazuddin had earlier addressed the powerful image he has created in the industry, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror saying: “When I was doing theatre, I worked in around 50-200 comedies. Films have given me this serious, intense image so doing lighter roles is a welcome change.” 

