Tue October 23, 2018
Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins

Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab

Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section

Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail

PM asks Aleem Khan to ‘vacate’ CM camp office

Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz

PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas

Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training

PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 

Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 23, 2018

After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise


After social media went berserk with Shireen Mazari and Momina Mustehsan’s Twitter spat on Monday over Coke Studio’s rendition of ‘Ko Ko Korina’, Ahad Raza Mir has also decided to finally address the issue.

The Yakeen Ka Safar actor after making his singing debut on Coke Studio with the iconic song, became target of immense criticism. However while Mir’s duet partner had responded to the online out-pour defensively and sensitively, he took to Twitter talking about the issue in a more poised tone.

“So there has been a lot of talk about a certain song. So let’s do just that. Talk about it,” he stated.

He went on to add: “I am honoured that I got to cover Ko Ko Korina. Some people enjoyed it and some not to so much, which is fair. Look at how we love to appreciate and criticise. It shows our nation is alive. Even after hearing the song. Pun intended.”

“Coke studio is here because of them. Don't forget about all the amazing music they have given you throughout the years,” continued his Twitter thread.

Furthermore, the actor went on to address the critiques made by Pakistan’s Minister of Human Rights, Shireen Mazari saying: “I am also pleansantly surpired that the minister of human rights noticed out attempt, although she did not have very nice things to say, I'm still happy she noticed. Just a peice of advice: better choice of words next time Ms. Minister [sic]".

"Ms. Minister you represent a party that wants to bring change, supports youth and new ideas in Pakistan. The reach and duty of Human Rights promotes a caring approach to life. Dont "massacre" its meaning. You represent human rights in our country. Think about what that means.”

He continued highlighting how he thinks it is significant for criticism to be put forward in a more ‘kinder’ way saying: “Really all I'm trying to say is that we should learn to be kind. Even in our criticism. Trust me it goes a long way. Our song was a cover, and a cover is meant to deviate from the original. Its not supposed to sound or feel the same. And at the end of the day...it's a song.”

“So lets remember something. If we can come together to hate something, we can do the same to love. Take that however you'd like. Lastly to everyone that appreciated the song, I am honored and now will work twice as hard to gain the confidence of my critics. Love you as a nation,” he concluded. 


