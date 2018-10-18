Thu October 18, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 18, 2018

Salman Khan's most beautiful dog 'My Love' dies

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Salman Khan's is mourning the death of his pet dog "My Love" who died today (Thursday).

Salman Khan took to Twitter to mourn the death of his 'most beautiful' dog (Neapolitan Mastiff).

The Bigg Boss 12 host writes, "My most beautiful my love gone today. God bless her soul."

According to Indian media, Salman, known for being a die-hard pet lover, has also had two Bull Mastiffs — Myson and My Jaan. After Myson's death in 2009, My Jaan took ill a few months later and passed away.

Salman's another dog 'Veer' left him in 2015.

