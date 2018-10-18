After Kiera Knightley, Kristen Bell calls out Disney movies over wrong messages

After Hollywood actor Kiera Knightley expressed her disapproval over two specific Disney films earlier, another actor has come forward calling out on the mass media company over their portrayal of females.



Thirty-eight-year-old Kristen Bell, slammed one of the iconic Disney animations ‘Snow White’ for its depiction of princesses and conveying a wrong message about menace and consent to her daughters.

In an interview with USA Today, the voice of Anna in Frozen revealed: “Every time we close Snow White I look at my girls and ask, 'Don't you think it's weird that Snow White didn't ask the old witch why she needed to eat the apple? Or where she got that apple?'”

She went on to reveal: “I say, 'I would never take food from a stranger, would you?' And my kids are like, 'No!' And I'm like, 'OK, I'm doing something right.”

Treading further on the issue of consent, the actor stated: “Don't you think that it's weird that the prince kisses Snow White without her permission? Because you can not kiss someone if they're sleeping!”

The Gossip Girl star, mother of two Lincoln, 5, and Delta, 3, revealed further that about her plans of publishing her own children’s book saying: “There's a book called Grumpy Monkey that we love that allows the monkey to be grumpy, even at the end. Other characters give him solutions but he decides he's still grumpy.

I've had that feeling, and I want my girls to know that feeling and I want my girls to know that you're allowed to feel it. Figure out ways to pick yourself up when you are ready. I really like that message.”