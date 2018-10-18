Thu October 18, 2018
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Shehbaz Sharif addresses first NA session after arrest

Mobile phones not to be blocked after Oct 20, says minister

Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times

Five million in five years

Govt reviews draconian NAB law

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali to be hanged today

Pakistani revolutionary poet Habib Jalib's daughter runs taxi to earn livelihood

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 18, 2018

Farah Khan fears quick judgment and Twitter trial for Sajid Khan

After serious allegations surfaced against famed film director Sajid Khan,  sister Farah Khan admitted she fears quick judgment and a ‘trial by Twitter’.

The renowned director-choreographer was speaking at a book launch in Mumbai where she addressed the issue in depth, “I have fear psychosis for anybody, whether it’s a woman or whether it is for a man who is talking to a girl... getting scared if should I be talking to a girl,” she said at the event. 

“Also, the only thing I fear is the quick judgments and the quick punishments that are met out...trial by Twitter...which is happening in hours.”

She stressed there should be proper investigations before someone is accused for such misconduct.

“Even in Hollywood, they take their time, they do their research, they do an investigation. They interview friends and families. Whether it is 20 years ago, whether it is 10 years ago, it doesn’t matter. So that is a bit scary and it is scary for everybody.”

Earlier, three women, including actors Rachel White, assistant director Saloni Chopra and journalist Karishma Upadhyay had alleged Sajid Khan of sexually harassment. 

