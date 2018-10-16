Tue October 16, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 16, 2018

Kajol reveals why people had reservations about her marriage with Ajay Devgn

One of Bollywood’s highly lauded actors Kajol has stepped forward revealing the reason behind the unacceptability she received about her marriage with actor Ajay Devgn.

In an interview on Neha Dhupia’s chat show, the actor revealed intriguing details about her life including an insight on her marriage life with Ajay Devgn and her children not liking her films.

The Dilwale starlet opening up for the first time about her marriage with Devgn stated: “Nobody wanted us to get married besides his family and my family. My family also was iffy. My dad didn’t talk to me for a week when I told him I wanted to get married.”

She went on to reveal: “It was because I wanted to get married. He was just like why do you want to get married, you’re so young and your career is doing so well and I was like but I want to get married.”

Moreover the actor disclosed why the duo was center of plenty uncertainties about their marriage saying: “Ajay and I were very different people, so lots of people had reservations as to what we would be like as a couple and we were not very social even then. Not a lot of people had met us together or knew what we were like together.”

“We have survived because both of us have worked through it together and we have two kids. It’s almost like we have become like one person who have these two children like their arms,” she added further.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai icon who has been married to Devgn since 1999 is now a mother of two children, daughter Nysa and son Yug.

She further that her children do not approve of her films and prefer seeing their mother acting in happier films. “Both my children don’t like my movies. They don’t watch my movies. According to them, I cry too much in my films and I don’t do happy films so hence and therefore I should do more films like Golmaal,” she stated. 

