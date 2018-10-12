Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday turned down a petition that sought a ban on the release of Geo Films co-production ‘Donkey King’.



The decision came from IHC judge Justice Aamer Farooq stating that the petition was non-maintainable.

The petitioner had demanded a ban on the animated film remarking that it was ‘humiliating’ towards the Raja caste. The IHC initiated its observation whether the petition was maintainable or not and later dismissed it.

This Aziz Jindani’s directorial, produced under the collaboration of Geo Films and Talisman Studios, revolves around a donkey named Mangu Mangu Jan Mangu who is a dhobi.

The movie has received praises from celebrities and politicians since its premiere, where Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry remarked that Donkey King is a unique effort of its kind.