'Housefull 4' shooting cancelled following harassment allegations on Nana, director Sajid Khan

Famed Indian actor Akshay Kumar has cancelled the shooting of his upcoming film 'Housefull 4' scheduled to take place today, after sexual harassment allegations were levelled against co-actor Nana Patekar and director Sajid Khan.

The decision followed after consideration over Nana Patekar being accused of harassing Tanushree Dutta reportedly.

“Akshay is known to be a disciplinarian and has never cancelled a shoot in his 28 year- long career. This is the first time that he has decided to cancel a shoot, perhaps because the #metoo movement just cannot be ignored. The allegations made against Sajid Khan and Nana Patekar are both serious and grave in nature,” a source told Hindustan Times.

Under the #MeToo movement in India, as many as three women (actor Rachel White, assistant director Saloni Chopra and journalist Karishma Upadhyay) accused producer-director Sajid Khan of sexual harassment.

All the victims have revealed their identity to the media and narrated details of how they were harassed by Sajid Khan who has helmed films like 'Humshakals', 'Himmatwala' and 'Heyy Baby'.

The film's cast includes Akshay Kumar, Kriti Kharbanda, Kriti Sanon, Nana Patekar,Bobby Deol,Pooja Hegde,Boman Irani and Riteish Deshmukh along with various others.