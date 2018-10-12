Fri October 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued
Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP

Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP
Imran Khan on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 'Most ambitious, landmark'

Imran Khan on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 'Most ambitious, landmark'
No need of passport for flying out of Dubai

No need of passport for flying out of Dubai
FIA unearths Ayyan’s link with fake accounts

FIA unearths Ayyan’s link with fake accounts
Moody’s warns Pakistan on high debt refinancing

Moody’s warns Pakistan on high debt refinancing
IMF, Pakistan to meet as Islamabad seeks bailout

IMF, Pakistan to meet as Islamabad seeks bailout
5m homes project launched: ‘Do not be afraid, stay calm’

5m homes project launched: ‘Do not be afraid, stay calm’
After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

Pakistan requests IMF for bailout package

Pakistan requests IMF for bailout package

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

'Housefull 4' shooting cancelled following harassment allegations on Nana, director Sajid Khan

Famed Indian actor Akshay Kumar has cancelled the shooting of his upcoming film 'Housefull 4' scheduled to take place today, after sexual harassment allegations were levelled against co-actor Nana Patekar and director Sajid Khan.

The decision followed after consideration over Nana Patekar being accused of harassing Tanushree Dutta reportedly.

“Akshay is known to be a disciplinarian and has never cancelled a shoot in his 28 year- long career. This is the first time that he has decided to cancel a shoot, perhaps because the #metoo movement just cannot be ignored. The allegations made against Sajid Khan and Nana Patekar are both serious and grave in nature,” a source told Hindustan Times.

Under the #MeToo movement in India, as many as three women (actor Rachel White, assistant director Saloni Chopra and journalist Karishma Upadhyay) accused producer-director Sajid Khan of sexual harassment.

All the victims have revealed their identity to the media and narrated details of how they were harassed by Sajid Khan who has helmed films like 'Humshakals', 'Himmatwala' and 'Heyy Baby'. 

The film's cast includes Akshay Kumar, Kriti Kharbanda, Kriti Sanon, Nana Patekar,Bobby Deol,Pooja Hegde,Boman Irani and Riteish Deshmukh  along with various others. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Anil Kapoor lauds #MeToo movement, says girls aren't equal but superior!

Anil Kapoor lauds #MeToo movement, says girls aren't equal but superior!

#MeToo: Kangana levels serious allegations against Hrithik, Vikas Bahl

#MeToo: Kangana levels serious allegations against Hrithik, Vikas Bahl
Rare 1932 ´The Mummy´ film poster poised to hit record $1 mln at auction

Rare 1932 ´The Mummy´ film poster poised to hit record $1 mln at auction
Channing Tatum dating Jessie J coming off as a bizarre couple

Channing Tatum dating Jessie J coming off as a bizarre couple
Load More load more

Spotlight

Doctors warn of global C-section 'epidemic'

Doctors warn of global C-section 'epidemic'
Ralph is about to break the internet as Wreck It Ralph 2 unveils new trailer

Ralph is about to break the internet as Wreck It Ralph 2 unveils new trailer

Girls’ education is sole guarantee of Pakistan’s prosperity and progress: Bilawal

Girls’ education is sole guarantee of Pakistan’s prosperity and progress: Bilawal
'Housefull 4' shooting cancelled following harassment allegations on Nana, director Sajid Khan

'Housefull 4' shooting cancelled following harassment allegations on Nana, director Sajid Khan

Photos & Videos

Anil Kapoor lauds #MeToo movement, says girls aren't equal but superior!

Anil Kapoor lauds #MeToo movement, says girls aren't equal but superior!

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?
Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?

Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?
On 76th birthday, Amitabh finally breaks silence on #MeToo movement

On 76th birthday, Amitabh finally breaks silence on #MeToo movement