Thu October 11, 2018
Entertainment

Bismah Mughal
October 11, 2018

Japan-Pakistan ties celebrated at Japan Fest 2018 in Karachi

KARACHI: The Consulate-General of Japan in Karachi launched ‘Japan Fest 2018’ on Wednesday, to rejoice the cultural relations with Pakistan.

The event showcased various aspects of the Japanese culture with Consul-General of Japan, Toshikazu Isomura voicing his appreciation for the strengthening ties between the two countries through the amalgamation of cultures.

The occasion was exalted with the presence of multiple foreign dignitaries including Swiss, Saudi, Japanese and American diplomats, as well as notable names from the Pakistani political panorama.

Highlights from the event included singing and theater performances from students of Karachi Grammar School, and a fashion show put forward by Indus University students.

Japanese food tasting and cosplay contests were also part of the festival alongside activity booths set up to provide insight on Japanese culture.

Moreover, the event went on to feature a live music session by Sumie Kaneko, acclaimed Japanese jazz singer, songwriter as well as a Koto and Shamisen player.

In the voice of Kaneko, the cultural fusion of Japanese folk songs with a hint of Pakistani classics such as ‘Sammi Meri Waar’ and ‘O Laal Meri’ were relished by luminaries present in the audience who concluded the evening with encores and colossal applause for the artist.  


